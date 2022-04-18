X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.19. 173,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 225,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,408,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.