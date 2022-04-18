Xeno Token Price Reaches $0.0583 (XNO)

Xeno Token (XNO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and $11.60 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xeno Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00106343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

