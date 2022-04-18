XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of XPeng stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 286,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.