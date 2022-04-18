Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

