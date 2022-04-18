Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (YEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $922.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00362077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00091827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004256 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,341,334 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars.

