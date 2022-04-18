Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 33.0% in March

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Youdao by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of DAO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,600. Youdao has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.