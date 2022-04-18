Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.91

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 74981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

