Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.34 Million

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLTGet Rating) will announce sales of $754.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $769.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $608.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.70. The stock had a trading volume of 410,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

