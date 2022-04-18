Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.12 million to $37.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $55.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $204.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.