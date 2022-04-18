Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the highest is $7.56 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.01 billion to $35.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. SAP has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SAP by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

