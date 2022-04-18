Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $19.07 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $82.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.79.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $19.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,004.29. 16,976,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,342,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $928.41 and its 200-day moving average is $978.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

