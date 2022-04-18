Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $10.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

WDC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 33,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

