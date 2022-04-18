Zacks: Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.53 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to post $113.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $105.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $613.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $618.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $855.25 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,149. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

