Zacks: Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.98. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. 253,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,416. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 41,371 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.