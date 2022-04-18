Zacks: Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis lowered their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 1,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.40. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

