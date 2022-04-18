Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will post $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.
SIEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 32,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
