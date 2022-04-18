Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will post $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

SIEN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 32,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.