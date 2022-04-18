Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.71 Million

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to announce $472.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.20 million and the highest is $474.22 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.07.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM traded down $8.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,094. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

