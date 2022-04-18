Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $9.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.84. 409,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,346. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

