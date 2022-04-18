Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). DHT posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

DHT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,719. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

