Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

