Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $13.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $15.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,842,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,566. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

