Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will report sales of $273.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.40 million to $286.63 million. ProPetro reported sales of $161.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $10,269,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,381. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

