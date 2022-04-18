Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 201,437 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 951,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,943. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $518.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.36. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.