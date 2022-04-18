Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post sales of $116.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.07 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $124.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $464.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several research firms have commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

