Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.92 EPS

Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $132.48.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are going to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 249,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

