Zacks: Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.74. ePlus posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 125,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

