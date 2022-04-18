Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $42.91. 616,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,519. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.