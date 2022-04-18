Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,563. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

