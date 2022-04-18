Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. Zedge has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.
Zedge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.
