Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. Zedge has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

