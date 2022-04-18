Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,484. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

