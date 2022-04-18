Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Zovio by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

