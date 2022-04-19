-$0.01 EPS Expected for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. Denison Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denison Mines.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 94.39% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE DNN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 13,045,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66 and a beta of 1.86. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

