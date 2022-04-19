-$0.03 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. 64,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $395.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

