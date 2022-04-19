$0.04 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $258,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 1,356,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

