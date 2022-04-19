-$0.06 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

Several research firms recently commented on CLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 57,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

