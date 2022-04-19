-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

YEXT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

