-$0.09 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $13,663,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MongoDB by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in MongoDB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $401.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.15 and a 200-day moving average of $450.10. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

