-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 796,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,325. Enovix has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09.

In related news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

