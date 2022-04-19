$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. 2,980,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,277. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $77,020.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

