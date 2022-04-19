$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 533,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,227. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

