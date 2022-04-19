-$0.25 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.52). Boeing reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,183. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $203.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

