$0.36 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Ajax by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

