$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million.

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HALO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.51. 744,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

