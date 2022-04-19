-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

EVLO opened at $2.30 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 267,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

