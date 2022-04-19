-$0.85 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.94). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in DermTech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in DermTech by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DermTech by 237.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 37.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DMTK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 535,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,948. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

