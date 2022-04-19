$1.17 EPS Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Globant reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globant by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB traded up $8.52 on Tuesday, hitting $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 212,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,034. Globant has a 52-week low of $202.58 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average of $272.41.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

