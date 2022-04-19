$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.36. 996,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.