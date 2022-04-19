$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. 6,178,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.