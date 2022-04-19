$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,031,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.