1MillionNFTs Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $62,704.44 and $61,249.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.11 or 0.07431093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.89 or 0.99871279 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036745 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.